Sport Fishing Homepage Pro Tips To Troll Up Bigeye Tuna at Night Fish the canyons after dark to find hungry bigeye tuna By Capt. Larry Backman posted Sep 20th, 2017 Bigeye tuna returned with a vengeance to the Northeast canyons in 2012, and the bite continues to improve. Here are some nighttime tactics for bagging bigeyes. What's New Pathfinder 2200 TRS Being Auctioned to Raise Funds for Hurricane Relief All sales proceeds will help those who have been hurt by hurricanes Harvey and Irma By Devin Golden posted Sep 26th, 2017 Place your bid to win a new 2017 fully equipped Pathfinder 2200 TRS. Redfish in Danger of Deformities Due to Oil Spills New study proves long-term physical damage from even small amounts of oil By Devin Golden posted Sep 25th, 2017 Redfish, once thought safe from the damages of an oil spill on marine species, might be one of the most impacted. Here's why. Airmar What's Below Your Boat Contest Save your chirp screenshots now and enter Nov. 1! By Chris Woodward posted Sep 19th, 2017 ALERT: Airmar transducer owners: Start saving chirp screenshots now so you can enter our Airmar What's Below Your Boat Contest, starting Nov. 1! Fishing for Bull Redfish To catch some of the largest red drum, explore the deep waters of coastal bays, rivers and passes. By Sam Hudson posted Sep 18th, 2017 To catch some of the largest red drum, explore the deep waters of coastal bays, rivers and passes. Fishing Boats Robalo R302 Boat Review Mixing angling features and family comfort with an affordable price. By Jim Hendricks posted Sep 18th, 2017 The new R302 from Robalo offers superb performance and a smooth ride, among other features sure to make anglers happy. Cape Horn 32 First Glance More room in the cockpit, two livewells and additional storage feature prominently in redesigned deck plan By Chris Woodward posted Sep 6th, 2017 Cape Horn, a Milton, Florida-based boatbuilder, added more space to the cockpit and additional storage in the redesigned floor plan for its new 32. Everglades 253cc First Glance New boat extends the company's hybrid bay/offshore family By Chris Woodward posted Sep 6th, 2017 Similar to Everglades’ 243cc and 273cc models, this 253cc hybrid bay/offshore boat packs loads of features into a 24-foot-9-inch hull. Six Super-High-Tech Fish Boats Models that lead the pack in cutting-edge builds and digital trends By Chris Woodward posted Aug 16th, 2017 Mirroring the luxury automobile market, high-end fishing boats now sport technology that greatly advances the ultimate cool factor. Mako 414 CC First Glance Mako celebrates its 50-year mark in the fishing-boat industry with a new 41-foot center console. By Chris Woodward posted Aug 1st, 2017 Mako celebrates its 50-year mark in the fishing-boat industry with a new 41-foot center console. SEE ALL BOATS 2017 Fishing Boat Buyers Guide Our editors and readers come together to create this comprehensive guide on what makes great fishing boats great. Electronics Lowrance HDS Carbon 16 Multifunction Display Carbon Series expands with new 16-inch unit, featuring SolarMAX HD technology and four-panel split capability. By Chris Woodward posted Sep 26th, 2017 Lowrance's latest Carbon MFD measures 16-inches and is visible in all conditions with ultrawide viewing angles, courtesy of in-plane switching technology. Simrad AP48 Autopilot Controller Autopilot head unit offers a full-color 4.1-inch display with rotary control and dedicated dodge keys. Simrad AP48 Autopilot Controller Autopilot head unit offers a full-color 4.1-inch display with rotary control and dedicated dodge keys. By Chris Woodward posted Sep 26th, 2017 Simrad's AP48 autopilot head unit provides full access to all advanced steering features, including automated turn patterns, no-drift steering and depth-contour… Furuno 1815 Radar New stand-alone radar features an 8.4-inch display paired with a 19-inch 4 kW radome antenna. By Chris Woodward posted Sep 26th, 2017 Furuno's new 1815 radar allows captains to manually or automatically track up to 10 targets; the unit can display up to 100 AIS targets when interfaced with an AIS… BOATING SKILLS KNOTS TO KNOW RIGS AND TIPS Amazing Subsurface Views of America's Favorite Fishing Hot Spots Thanks to bathymetric mapping software, see what 16 popular fishing spots from Massachusetts to Alaska look like under the surface. By Doug Olander posted Sep 20th, 2017 If you could empty the oceans, you could see the amazing views shown in these 16 images of some of the most popular coastal fishing holes in North America. 25th Annual Kenai River Classic Blends Tournament Angling with Fisheries Management Yamaha-sponsored Alaska event draws hundreds to compete, communicates conservation message By Chris Woodward posted Sep 13th, 2017 Fishing conservationists from around the country gathered in Alaska recently to fish the 25th annual Kenai River Classic, raise money for the river, and discuss… South Louisiana Redfish Fishing We used just-introduced fishing tackle and gear to battle voracious redfish at the mouth of the Mississippi River. By Sam Hudson posted Sep 5th, 2017 Anglers tackle big and hungry redfish in southeast Louisiana with new gear from tackle manufacturers such as Z-Man, LiveTarget, HUK, Mustad and plenty more. Strange Fishes From the Deep — White Warsaw Grouper and More Sport Fishing readers try to stump the Fish Facts experts with strange catches. By Doug Olander posted Sep 4th, 2017 Sport Fishing readers try to stump a national panel of Fish Facts experts with photos of their strange or unusual catches. View All Travel Content