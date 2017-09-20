 Saltwater Fishing, Boats, Saltwater Fishing Gear & Tips | Sport Fishing Magazine

  • Fighting Bigeye Tuna at Night Teaser

    Pro Tips To Troll Up Bigeye Tuna at Night

    Fish the canyons after dark to find hungry bigeye tuna

    By Capt. Larry Backman posted Sep 20th, 2017
    Bigeye tuna returned with a vengeance to the Northeast canyons in 2012, and the bite continues to improve. Here are some nighttime tactics for bagging bigeyes.

  • Robalo R302

    Robalo R302 Boat Review

    Mixing angling features and family comfort with an affordable price.

    By Jim Hendricks posted Sep 18th, 2017
    The new R302 from Robalo offers superb performance and a smooth ride, among other features sure to make anglers happy.
  • Cape Horn 32 new boat

    Cape Horn 32 First Glance

    More room in the cockpit, two livewells and additional storage feature prominently in redesigned deck plan

    By Chris Woodward posted Sep 6th, 2017
    Cape Horn, a Milton, Florida-based boatbuilder, added more space to the cockpit and additional storage in the redesigned floor plan for its new 32.
  • Everglades 273cc new boat

    Everglades 253cc First Glance

    New boat extends the company's hybrid bay/offshore family

    By Chris Woodward posted Sep 6th, 2017
    Similar to Everglades’ 243cc and 273cc models, this 253cc hybrid bay/offshore boat packs loads of features into a 24-foot-9-inch hull.
  • Six Super High Tech Fish Boats Teaser

    Six Super-High-Tech Fish Boats

    Models that lead the pack in cutting-edge builds and digital trends

    By Chris Woodward posted Aug 16th, 2017
    Mirroring the luxury automobile market, high-end fishing boats now sport technology that greatly advances the ultimate cool factor.
  • Mako 414 CC

    Mako 414 CC First Glance

    By Chris Woodward posted Aug 1st, 2017
    Mako celebrates its 50-year mark in the fishing-boat industry with a new 41-foot center console.
  • Lowrance HDS Carbon 16

    Lowrance HDS Carbon 16 Multifunction Display

    Carbon Series expands with new 16-inch unit, featuring SolarMAX HD technology and four-panel split capability.

    By Chris Woodward posted Sep 26th, 2017
    Lowrance's latest Carbon MFD measures 16-inches and is visible in all conditions with ultrawide viewing angles, courtesy of in-plane switching technology.
  • Simrad AP48 autopilot controller

    Simrad AP48 Autopilot Controller

    Autopilot head unit offers a full-color 4.1-inch display with rotary control and dedicated dodge keys.

    By Chris Woodward posted Sep 26th, 2017
    Simrad's AP48 autopilot head unit provides full access to all advanced steering features, including automated turn patterns, no-drift steering and depth-contour…
  • Furuno 1815 fishing radar

    Furuno 1815 Radar

    New stand-alone radar features an 8.4-inch display paired with a 19-inch 4 kW radome antenna.

    By Chris Woodward posted Sep 26th, 2017
    Furuno's new 1815 radar allows captains to manually or automatically track up to 10 targets; the unit can display up to 100 AIS targets when interfaced with an AIS…
  • Chirp Sonar Screenshot Contest Teaser

    Airmar What's Below Your Boat Contest

    Save your chirp screenshots now and enter Nov. 1!

    By Chris Woodward posted Sep 19th, 2017
    ALERT: Airmar transducer owners: Start saving chirp screenshots now so you can enter our Airmar What's Below Your Boat Contest, starting Nov. 1!
